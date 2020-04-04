Springfield’s new homeless facility expected to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Springfield is preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths over the next few weeks.

They are building a facility right across from Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street to test, isolate, and quarantine homeless individuals.



“If a homeless person tests positive where are they going to go? They can’t come back here (Friends of the Homeless) because it’ll roll through them like wildfire, so we have to make sure we protect them,” said Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno. “It’s the right thing to do.”

22News joined Mayor Sarno and the city’s health commissioner on their tour of the facility. We went inside the tent where testing will be conducted. They talked about daily operations and thanked workers for their time spent constructing the facility.



Constructions workers have been working tirelessly on this new homeless triage facility. Springfield’s health commissioner wants to assure the public that this facility will be big enough to serve the entire homeless population and that they will follow social distancing protocols.



“We do anticipate there will be enough space,” said Springfield Health Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris. “We know we can get 75 beds in one tent that are spaced six feet apart, and we are very concerned about social distancing, and we will adhere to those guidelines.”

Caulton-Harris said all 3 tents will have access to water and electricity. There will be bathrooms, showers, as well as heating and air conditioning. The homeless facility is expected to be open and operational by Tuesday.