St. Mary’s schools in Westfield move to remote learning due to increased COVID-19 cases in the city

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Students who attend St. Mary’s High School and Elementary School will temporarily be moving to remote learning beginning Friday, November 18.

Parents and guardians were notified that the move was made due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Westfield. The decision was made in conjunction with Father John Salatino, pastor of the parish, and Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Springfield, Dr. Daniel Baillargeon.

22News received this statement from Dr. Baillargeon.

The diocesan Catholic Schools Office fully supports the decision to have both St. Mary Elementary and High Schools in Westfield go remote through next week. Given the circumstances this was the most prudent step. Thanks to our excellent faculty and leadership, we had the ability to switch immediately to our remote learning platform and not miss a beat in our goal of providing an excellent, faith-informed education. Dr. Daniel Baillargeon, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Springfield

Both schools are expected to reopen on Monday, November 29, after the Thanksgiving recess.