SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Face coverings are mandatory in Massachusetts since early May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff at Mercy Medical Center shares their stories on why it is important to wear face coverings and to wear them properly.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 can spread if a person is in close contact with someone else, and when someone with the infection coughs, sneezes, or talks causing droplets to land in another persons mouth or nose.

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield is reminding visitors that face masks protect people from passing the virus to others with personal stories from healthcare providers and support staff on importance of wearing masks.

“The impetus for this campaign came from the realization of my own personal responsibility in helping my family members and colleagues stay safe and healthy. We are grateful to our colleagues who have shared their stories about why they believe it’s so important to wear masks at work and when they are out in public. These messages, from individuals on the front lines of the pandemic, are a powerful reminder of the positive difference we can make by coming together on this issue.” Deborah Bitsoli, President, Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates

How to wear your face covering correctly:

Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face

Make sure you can breathe easily

Keep the covering on your face the entire time you’re in public

Don’t put the covering around your neck or up on your forehead

Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands

Cisit Mercy’s Facebook page or Mercy’s Instagram to view the colleague stories.