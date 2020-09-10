Staff member at East Street Elementary in Ludlow tests positive for coronavirus

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at East Street Elementary School in Ludlow tested positive for COVID-19 and four other staff members have been tested.

According to Ludlow Superintendent Todd Gazda, the staff member had not been in the building since last Friday. The school then began contact tracing and found that four other staff members either worked directly with or had lunch with the staff member on Friday. Those staff members are getting tested for COVID-19 and have been instructed to stay home at this time and further decisions regarding their return to work will depend on testing results and guidance from local and state public health agencies.

East Street School was closed Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. for additional cleaning but reopened Thursday.

