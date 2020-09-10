Staff member at East Street Elementary in Ludlow tests positive for coronavirus

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at East Street Elementary School in Ludlow tested positive for COVID-19 and four other staff members have been tested.
According to Ludlow Superintendent Todd Gazda, the staff member had not been in the building since last Friday. The school then began contact tracing and found that four other staff members either worked directly with or had lunch with the staff member on Friday. Those staff members are getting tested for COVID-19 and have been instructed to stay home at this time and further decisions regarding their return to work will depend on testing results and guidance from local and state public health agencies.
East Street School was closed Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. for additional cleaning but reopened Thursday.
Ludlow Superintendent Todd Gazda sent the following statement home to families Wednesday:
In order to ensure that everyone has accurate information and to combat the inevitable rumors that spring up in these situations, I wanted to take a minute to share with you the following information.
Today we were notified by a staff member at East Street Elementary School that they had tested positive for the Coronavirus. This individual has not been in the building since last Friday, September 4, 2020. Immediately upon notification, our District Health Care Coordinator, Kristen Bunten, began the process of contact tracing. She has also been in contact with the Ludlow Board of Health regarding the situation.
Based on the current health and safety literature, along with our own protocols and taking the stance of being overly cautious, we asked four people who may have had primary contact with the staff member to get tested. These staff members either worked directly with, or had lunch with the staff member on Friday. Although not officially defined as close contacts by the state guidelines, from the stance of being overly cautious and to decrease anxiety, we recommended that they get tested. They have been instructed to stay home at this time and further decisions regarding their return to work will depend on testing results and guidance from local and state public health agencies. East Street School closed today at 4:00 for additional cleaning, but will reopen tomorrow.
This is an excellent example of the need to constant vigilance and adherence to proper safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing both at work and out in the community. While unfortunate, such an occurrence is not unexpected and the protocols we’ve established are designed to help mitigate the impact of these incidents.-Ludlow Superintendent Todd Gazda