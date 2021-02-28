Starting Monday: restrictions loosening, indoor performances included

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, most businesses in Massachusetts will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.

This transition into Phase 3, Step 2 means that indoor performances could start again. The Drunken Rabbit in South Hadley said they plan to have a DJ next weekend.

Adeline Monroe said the Drunken Rabbit Brewery has been keeping up with precautions.

“Switching from bartending to serving. And getting acclimated to new surroundings and ways of doing things and trying to make sure we do everything the safest way possible but I think we’ve been doing really well,” Monroe said.

The stage inside the restaurant was used for storage since the pandemic began, but now that events can be hosted again, the Drunken Rabbit is deciding what to use the space for.

“We built a DJ booth where she will be behind the DJ booth and she is pushed into the side. Masks, gloves, no one can come up to her, she can’t approach anyone else,” Monroe said.

Restaurants will still need to keep tables six feet apart, and the limit will remain at six to a table. Adeline said she’s looking forward to this next stage.

“It’s gonna be interesting to see how many people actually do want to come out I mean I feel like we’re kind of getting more of a normal sense of things, a new normal and we’re just excited,” Monroe told 22News.

Other places will be able to reopen for the first time in months, like laser tag and roller rinks. The Department of Public Health said people still need to keep up with social distancing and continue wearing masks.