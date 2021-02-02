State adds zip code search for COVID-19 vaccination sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Phase 2 of the vaccination timeline went into effect on Monday and the state is trying to make it easier for residents to find a vaccination site.

Residents can now search by zip code for coronavirus vaccination sites as the state looks for ways to improve its registration system.

This comes as many senior citizens are having trouble signing up for the doses. When you go to the state’s website to make an appointment, there is a placeholder to type in your zip code.

That will take you to a vaccination site closest to you whether it be in a pharmacy or grocery store.

The update comes as the state vaccinates residents ages 75 and older.

“Our goal is to distribute those as efficiently as possible and as easy as possible and make it as much of an enjoyable experience as it can be getting a shot but just make it low stress, take the worry out of it and make it easy for them to get their second dose,” said a healthcare worker.

Big Y has started giving out vaccines and the stores in Wilbraham, Ludlow, and South Hadley are now open for those eligible. The Stop and Shop in Feeding Hills is also open.

The mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall has remained open during the snowstorm as well.