State and health officials keeping an eye on COVID-19 deaths and hospitalization numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two of the COVID-19 metrics that the Baker-Polito administration most closely tracks started trending in the wrong direction on Thursday.

After a steady decline, COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations haven’t recently risen.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, the three day average of the number of COVID-19 deaths climbed from 17 as of July 5 to 19 as of July 6. The three day average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients went from 629 as of July 7 to 639 as of July 8.

Baystate Medical Center’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Armando Paez told 22News a three-day average is a better metric to track trends because some results can take longer than 24 hours.

Dr. Paez said this recent data shouldn’t be considered as a spike, “I’m not particularly concerned about the data you just presented. Overall we still have stable statistics in terms of improvement compared to two months ago.”

Since the virus began, Massachusetts currently has the 9th most confirmed cases reported in the country. The state once ranked in the top five in the early months of the virus.

Dr. Paez added that we may continue to see small rises such as this but as long as we continue to wear masks and practice social distancing he doesn’t see a surge of cases happening in Massachusetts anytime soon.

“We have to continue to exercise caution and follow guidelines. We know the importance of testing and contact tracing and I think those things will help prevent that surge. If there will ever be a surge my prediction is that it’ll be a small surge,” said Dr. Paez.