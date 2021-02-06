State call center to help register those eligible for vaccination appointments

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The online registration for a COVID-19 vaccine has been an obstacle for people in Massachusetts.

And now that vaccines have expanded to people 75-years and older, the state is launching a call center to make appointments more accessible to those who need it the most.

Toni Veronesi-Trehey is from Agawam and waited in line at the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site to receive her first dose. She said that she helped her 95-year-old mother sign up for a vaccine, but worries about those who may not have anyone to assist them.

“There’s a lot of lonely people out there who don’t have that access,” Veronesi-Trehey said, “That’s what I am wondering about these poor people. I just wish I knew how do they get an appointment? Without help from their doctor?”

The COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line is a dedicated telephone line available to people 75 and older. The phone line will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line can be accessed by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting the prompt for “Help Scheduling a Vaccine Appointment.”

People may have to wait on the line because of the expected high call volume. Once connected with a representative, the caller will be asked to confirm that they are 75 or older and that they do not have internet access or otherwise cannot use the website to book an appointment