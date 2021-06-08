State COVID-19 hospitalization numbers the lowest since September

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts continues to see record numbers in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations and vaccines.

As more vaccine doses continue to get shipped to the state, more people are getting shots in their arms. Since Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts has been below 200. That’s the first time it’s fallen below that threshold since September 2020.

The White House is pushing to have 70 percent of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July and 160-million Americans fully vaccinated by the same time.

“You get to 70 percent, you are going to have a substantial impact on the number of cases each day which will translate into a diminution of hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to the DPH, of the more than 9.3 million vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts by the federal government, about 87 percent have gone into people’s arms. Monday’s vaccine report from the state says more than 3.8 million people are fully vaccinated.

Governor Baker said we need 4.1 million people to get their shots in order to achieve herd immunity.