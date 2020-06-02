State Department of Public Health to report confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases and deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Department of Public Health will now be reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The numbers from DPH include probable cases and deaths dating back to March 1. The DPH said there are more than 3,800 newly reported cases. More than 300 of those were new confirmed cases and over 3,500 were probable cases.

The DPH identified probable cases as people who weren’t tested for the virus, but had taken an antibody test and had positive results. It also includes people who did not receive any form of testing but displayed symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

As a result, Massachusetts now has more than 100,000 total cases. Almost 200 more people in the state have died of the virus. 141 of those deaths were considered probable. A death is considered probable when the victim’s death certificate includes COVID-19 as the cause of death, but they weren’t rested for the virus. Now the total number of death exceeds 7,000.

The important thing to know is that the DPH is still saying the state is on track for declining COVID-19 case and death rates.