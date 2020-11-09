State encouraging districts to stay open for in-person learning despite rise of COVID-19 cases

(WWLP) – As more schools in western Massachusetts are reporting COVID-19 cases, the state is encouraging many districts to stay open for in-person learning.

The differing opinions continue between the state and the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association as the state pushes for in-person learning.

“People are saying this is our decision as a local community and it should stay that way,” Sotmerrie Najimy, President of the MTA said.

“There is clear and convincing scientific data that shows that children are at significantly less risk at developing seriously health issues from exposure to COVID-19,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is now instructing communites that are not designated high risk to resume fully in-person schooling.

“We don’t fully understand what the spread rate is going to be because we are not back full in-person yet. If you fully enroll students at this point you can’t possibly keep six feet of physical distance,” Najimy said.

Three schools in Ludlow have positive cases of COVID-19 but the school system is continuing their part-time hybrid plan.

“There is clear and convincing data that shows learning in a classroom as long as people are playing by the rules does not lead to higher transmission rates,” Baker added.

“He’s saying it’s not safe to spend holidays together in small gatherings and on the other hand, he’s saying we should have as much in-person learning as possible,” Najimy said.

Baker says the rising number of cases in schools is small compared to the 450,000 students learning in-person, but the MTA says that data is not lining up with what some schools are seeing.