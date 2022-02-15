(WWLP) – Mask restrictions will soon lift for schools statewide. Tuesday night, the state also updating the indoor mask advisory for fully vaccinated individuals.

Dan Frye from Springfield told 22News, “I’m still wearing a mask pretty much every time I go into a business or restaurant, or anything like that. It just feels like the safest option right now.”

Besides getting vaccinated, wearing a mask has been one of the safest options to help combat COVID-19. The Department of Health is now saying that fully vaccinated people without underlying health conditions no longer need to wear a mask in public indoor settings, citing the “recent positive progress on COVID-19 indicators.”

The DPH says that people who are fully vaccinated should still mask up indoors if they have weakened immune systems, are at severe risk of disease, or if they live with someone who is unvaccinated. People who are not fully vaccinated are still advised to continue wearing a face covering when indoors with others to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But despite the changes in guidance, some people, like Frye aren’t seeing themselves getting rid of the mask anytime soon.

“It kind of feels like, why fuss with something that has already been working,” Frye said. “It makes for when you go into a crowded place, or you are interacting with people you are not familiar with just to wear one just to be safe. I always try to be prepared and have one on me.”

But regardless of vaccination status all people in the state are still required to continue wearing masks in certain settings, including transportation and health care facilities. The DPH is also asking residents to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Hampden county is still behind other Massachusetts counties in vaccination rates.