State House: COVID-19 update in Massachusetts

More than 102,000 people in Massachusetts, a small fraction of the state’s 6.9 million residents, have been tested for the disease, and confirmed cases here have doubled over the past week, with the projected surge in infections still yet to come.
Massachusetts has more confirmed cases than Portugal, Austria, Russia, Israel or South Korea, according to the global map that Johns Hopkins University researchers have been updating.
Researchers report more than half a million confirmed cases in the United States and more than 103,000 deaths globally, while more than 382,000 people around the world are classified by Johns Hopkins as havinig recovered from COVID-19.
“We are about to have a very difficult couple of weeks here in Massachusetts, and it could be three weeks and it could be four depending upon how this whole thing plays out,” Gov. Charlie Baker said during his daily virus update on Friday.
Baker announced the state is issuing an advisory recommending that people wear a mask or face covering when not in their homes and when social distancing is not possible. People should especially wear masks at grocery stores and pharmacies, the governor said. “This protects you from others and protects others from you,” Baker said.
Baker administration and hospital industry officials in recent weeks have declined to get into specifics about bed capacity ahead of the surge, but Baker on Friday drilled into that topic, offering specifics about the state’shospital bed capacity challenges.
The situation in nursing homes is becoming more dire, with 247 nursing and rest home residents having died to date.
“On behalf of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, we extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to the families of those residents and their caregivers,” said Tara Gregorio, President of Massachusetts Senior Care Association. “The continuing rise in the number of fatal cases among the 38,000 frail elderly and disabled residents under our care is devastating to our residents, families and staff who are courageously battling the most horrific pandemic in our lifetimes.”
Gregorio issued three requests:
— Expand routine COVID-19 testing to include both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents and frontline staff;
— Immediately protect caregivers and residents by ensuring that all frontline staff have the necessary personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, eye shields and gloves;
— Establish emergency funding to immediately pay a “hero” wage to frontline nursing home staff and hire an additional 12,000 workers “to join us in fighting to protect our residents against this insidious and devastating virus.”
“The COVID-19 virus is relentless and we are pleading for the tools we need to win this battle,” Gregorio said.
Baker on Friday also authorized the activation of 3,000 more military personnel of the Massachusetts National Guard. There are now 5,000 activated members who the governor’s office says “may be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for equipment, logistics, warehousing and related duties,” with local requests steered through state emergency management. – Michael P. Norton
- Salem State Responds to Community Needs: Salem State University is responding to local needs by offering its residence halls to house families, health care workers, and patients who are healthy enough for hospital discharge but wish to distance themselves from those in their household. The university has also offered its O’Keefe Complex for potential use. The university reported Friday that it was housing ten families, had finalized an agreement with Northeast Arc to house employees who work with vulnerable populations, and was in discussions with the Lynn Community Health Center and has reached out to North Shore Medical Center about potential current and future needs. “We have the space, and our doors are open,” said Salem State President John Keenan. “We want to do our part to serve the community in any way that we can.” About 120 students remain on campus after the university shifted to online learning. – Michael P. Norton and Katie Lannan 8:41 AM
- Progressive Returning $1 Bil to Customers: Progressive Insurance this week estimated it is providing about $1 billion to its customers as a result of fewer claims that come with less frequent driving during the pandemic. “We understand how difficult and uncertain people’s lives are right now. While auto insurance might not be the most pressing topic on everyone’s mind, we know that finances could be,” Progressive President and CEO Tricia Griffith said in a statement. “For our customers who have trusted us to be there in their times of need, we’re fulfilling that promise. We want them to know how much we care.” The company said that subject to the approval of state regulators, Progressive personal auto customers who have a policy in force as of April 30 will be credited 20 percent of their April premiums in May and customers with a policy in force as of May 31 will be credited 20 percent of their May premiums in June. – Michael P. Norton 8:36 AM
- AG Cracks Down on Boston Sports Club: Boston Sports Club has agreed to immediately stop billing members while their gyms are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow their members to cancel their contracts without paying a fee, Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Friday. “We’re pleased that BSC has committed to our office that it will stop charging members while its clubs are closed and to allow members to cancel without paying a fee or penalty, as required by state law,” Healey said. “We’ll be watching closely to make sure the company does right by its clients going forward.” Since BSC closed its locations on March 16, Healey’s office has received more than 920 complaints from members who said they had tried and failed to cancel their contracts with the company. The AG’s office says that under state law, “consumers have a right to cancel a contract with a health club when the club ‘substantially changes the operation of the health club or location.'” – Michael P. Norton 8:31 AM
- Middlesex Sheriff Closes Some Housing Units: As a result of a roughly 15 percent decline in population from steps taken to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic, Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian’s office has temporarily closed three dorm-style housing units at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica. “In consultation with Dr. Alysse Wurcel — the infectious disease specialist who has been advising us since late February — we decided to temporarily close three dorms including our Housing Unit for Military Veterans,” Koutoujian said. “The movement of individuals from these units to areas where we can further space individuals out allows us to enhance social distancing practices.” The 15 percent decline in overall population stems from “direct result of actions taken by the MSO, the district attorney, local law enforcement and the courts, in combination with the completion of sentences,” the sheriff’s office said. Since mid-March, the office has facilitated “a drastic increase” in the number of video and phone conferences facilitated from the jail, “allowing cases — including bail reviews — to move forward while courts have largely been closed to the public,” the office said. More than 400 such conference have taken place since March 18. — Colin A. Young 6:06 PM