State issues guidance for Massachusetts schools to help prevent coronavirus

(WWLP) – Education and Health Commissioners have issued guidance for Massachusetts schools to help prevent and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, all schools must cancel or reschedule large assemblies of 250 people or more for the foreseeable future and are strongly urged to limit other gatherings fewer than 250 individuals. Schools are also urged to take the following actions:

Altering schedules to reduce large group interactions, such as by staggering recess, lunch, and entry/dismissal times

Limiting inter-school interaction

Considering distance learning or e-learning

If feasible, considering regular health checks for students, staff, and visitors such as taking temperatures and evaluating respiratory symptoms

Cancelling extracurricular activities

Creating individual plans for distance learning and e-learning for those at higher risk due to a medical condition or other reason; and

Holding lunch in classrooms

Schools must clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily using an EPA-registered disinfectant whether or not there has been a known case of COVID-19 in the school.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education listed the following coronavirus-related scenarios and the action schools should take in the event one occurs:

Scenario 1: A student’s parent has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or a staff member’s spouse has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Guidance:

The student or staff member with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine at home. In general, people in quarantine who have not developed symptoms are not considered high risk for transmission of the virus. The student or staff member may return to school once the 14-day quarantine period has ended, as advised by the local board of health. School leadership should work with DPH or the local health board to discuss the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in the school. If a decision is made that the school should be cleaned, the school should be closed for no more than 2 days. When a school suspects an individual with COVID-19 has visited the school. The school should be cleaned. CDC guidance recommends waiting up to 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfecting. Schools should follow the CDC guidance for cleaning and disinfection. Other students or staff 1) who have not been in close contact with a positive case, and 2) who show no signs or symptoms of illness may continue to attend school. Close contact includes: Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19, or

Caring for a sick person with COVID-19, or

Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 10 minutes, or

Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils, etc.).​

Scenario 2: A student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Guidance:

The student or staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate at home. The student or staff member may not return to school until they are authorized to leave their home by the local board of health. Anyone who has had close contact (defined as physical contact or sharing of airspace within six feet for more than 15 minutes) with a positive case should be immediately identified and should consult with DPH and/or the local health department. DPH or the local health department will, where appropriate, require quarantining at home accordingly.

Close contact includes:

Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19, or

Caring for a sick person with COVID-19, or

Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes, or

Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils, etc.).​

Quarantined individuals who have questions or concerns related to their quarantine should contact DPH or their local health department.

School leadership should work with DPH or the local health board to discuss the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in the school. If the student has been at school in close contact with other students immediately prior to the diagnosis school leadership should close the school for at least 14 days, in accordance with CDC guidance. Decisions about school closure should be made on a school-by-school basis not at the school district level. School leadership should work with the local health board during the quarantine period to monitor additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district and should discuss protocols for reopening the school.

Scenario 3: A student or staff member has returned from international travel.

Guidance:

All returning travelers from high risk Level 3 countries must self-quarantine for 14 days. This precludes post-travel presence in a school setting.

Scenario 4: There are multiple, unlinked diagnoses of COVID-19 in my local community, possibly including members of the school community.

Guidance: