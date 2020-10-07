DPH: Latest COVID-19 map shows 4 high-risk areas in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – An updated COVID-19 map, which is released every Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health, shows four areas in western Massachusetts ranked as high risk this week.

According to the DPH’s data, an increase in COVID-19 cases in Springfield has elevated the city’s risk level to high, shown on the map as red. In the last 14 days in western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 324 cases, Holyoke had 62 cases and Chicopee had 39 cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

Springfield

Holyoke

Amherst

Sunderland

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Wilbraham

Palmer

Monson

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

South Hadley

Belchertown

Agawam

Ludlow

West Springfield

Westfield

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.