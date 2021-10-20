State lawmakers push to end vaccine hesitancy through information

BOSTON (WWLP) – For decades now, bills have passed through the statehouse to protect our public health, and that’s exactly what State Senator Becca Rausch aims to do during panel discussions like the one she held on Wednesday.

Senator Rausch brought together medical professionals from across the state to hold an informational meeting on the COVID-19 vaccine. They all made the case for why the vaccine is both safe and effective, and they even went into detail about how the vaccine was tested.

Senator Rausch made sure to say her goal is to get more information to people that are vaccine hesitant and to stop those in the anti-vax community from spreading misinformation.

“We know what’s part of vaccine hesitancy, and that’s notably, drastically no where near the same as anti-vax propaganda and rhetoric that’s based on junk science and fear tactics,” Sen. Rausch told 22News.

The anti-vax movement is growing across the country. Many of the anti-vax groups online say they just want to be able to control what goes into their bodies and the bodies of the ones they love.

Now this debate is still ongoing and it’s only getting more intense by the day. Lawmakers will consider several bills regarding vaccines this session and they are expecting pushback from the public.