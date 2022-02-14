HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some school districts are still trying to decide whether to keep students masked in the classroom after the state mandate expires at the end of the month.

Several school districts in Massachusetts have decided to keep the mask mandate going like Springfield and Boston. But it’s still up in the air for some. Holyoke public schools have yet to make a decision. The City’s Board of Health is set to meet the first week of March to get community input. That meeting will be open to the public.

Governor Baker announced last week Massachusetts will lift school face covering requirements on February 28. But individual districts can still issue a mandate, and students and staff can still choose to mask up.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said his team is taking the matter very seriously, “the bottom line here is that safety is the number one priority. We want to be sure that although the state is lifting its mask mandate, we want to be sure that here within Holyoke’s borders we are doing everything we can to maintain the safety of the public.”

Springfield Public Schools is keeping its mask mandate in place through March, citing low vaccination rates and high case counts in young people under the age of 20. Boston is also keeping its mandate.

We should learn more about what other school districts are doing in the following weeks.