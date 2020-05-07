State offering small business grants

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The State Treasurer’s Office of Economic  Empowerment is funding the Empowerment Grant for Small Businesses to support the needs of Massachusetts small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Office of Economic Empowerment is seeking to award small businesses in Gateway Cities across the state. The goal of the program is to stabilize and support the well-being of small businesses by providing access to capital and building financial empowerment through one or more trainings. Grants of up to $2,500 are available and will empower small business owners to support business continuity and foster ingenuity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Applicants are eligible if they are considered a small business, have been in operation for at least one year, and are registered in Massachusetts. Preference will be given to those that operate in a Gateway City. Minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and/or immigrant-owned small businesses are encouraged to apply.

Learn more and submit an an application here. The grant application period ends on May 29, 2020.

