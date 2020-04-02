1  of  2
State offering virtual town halls to help with COVID-19 unemployment claims

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For people needing to file unemployment claims due to COVID-19, the state is offering LIVE on-line tutorials.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (LWD) and Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) are providing virtual town hall meetings to help guide people affected by COVID-19 through a step-by-step process for filing an unemployment claim.

The next virtual town hall session is Thursday April 2, at 2PM. Registration is not necessary. You can find the link here.

