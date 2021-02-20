State officials: could take up to a month to get vaccine appointment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday marks the third day since those 65 and older have been able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

While now more than a million Massachusetts residents are eligible to get vaccinated, state officials say it could take up to a month for people to secure an available appointment. The lack of appointments is caused by high demand and limited vaccine supply.

22News spoke with Michaela and Jack McSheffrey from Hingham while they waited for their second dose of the vaccine at the mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall. The couple said they are excited that the vaccine will be available to more people.

“For heaven’s sake, get the vaccine. The more people that get the vaccine the better it is for everybody. It will allow us to relax a little. The fear, it’s going to take the fear away,” Michaela said.

In addition to those 65 and older, this next wave of vaccine distribution included a few other groups. Residents and staff of low-income and affordable housing may now receive the vaccine. As well as people with two or more health conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, including moderate to severe Asthma and Type 2 Diabetes.

22News also spoke with Mike and Geraldine Bonvita of Feeding Hills, “We are getting our second COVID shot. We were very anxious to come. I’ve been looking forward to it. We had no reaction from the first shot. And I am ready for the second,” Geraldine said.

To use Massachusetts’ COVID-18 Vaccine Finder, click here. Those 75 and older without access to the internet or who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call 2-1-1 to schedule a time over the phone.