State re-openings divide Northampton protest groups

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the U.S. economy, putting millions of American workers out of work.

This brought dozens of protesters to Route 9 in Northampton, many of whom are struggling with unemployment.

The Trump supporters held banners, flags, and signs as drivers blared their horns going by. Another group gathered behind them on Damon Road in opposition of Trump’s actions during the pandemic.

Protests like this have been taking place all over the country and here in Northampton, there were protesters supporting President Donald Trump and others who are against his actions. They have clashing views on reopening the economy.

One western Massachusetts resident told 22News they believed every worker is essential and in need of work.

“Western Mass is not Boston. every worker is essential. I don’t want to sit home. I want to work,” said the resident.

Elizabeth Ramirez of Holyoke told 22News that she urges everyone to listen to medical personnel and scientists.

“There are a lot of casualties in this and we want to listen to the scientists and the medical personnel. We want to take their direction,” said Ramirez.

Northampton and State Police maintained order, while ensuring public safety. The state’s economic reopening advisory group will have a plan ready by Monday, May 18th, but what happens after that, remains unclear.

The governor has given no indication as to how and when businesses will be allowed to reopen.