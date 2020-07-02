State reps. donate cleaning supplies to residents at Sycamore House in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have been constantly looking for cleaning and sanitizing supplies to keep them and their families from the virus.

Holyoke residents at the Sycamore House were able to receive these products without leaving their homes. The Sycamore House in Holyoke is a home for elderly and disabled residents. The residents are at high risk of getting Covid-19.

To minimize that risk Commonwealth Care Alliance, Golden Years Homecare Services, and State Representative Aaron Vega and Senator John Velis all handed out bags of cleaning and sanitization supplies to each unit.

Each room received sanitizer toilet paper, sanitizer and wipes to keep them and their families safe.

“A lot of them are shut in so it’s an opportunity for us to bring items to them rather than them go out to the grocery stores or local bodega. It’s an opportunity for us to be able to deliver to them shows we appreciate them and that we’re here for whatever they need,” said Cesar Ruiz.

In addition to the Sycamore House, about four other locations will be receiving supplies which totals about 500 residents in Holyoke receiving this without having to leave their homes.

“We’re keeping them safe with social distancing and we kept our masks and gloves on to keep each other safe,” said Shaileen Feliciano.