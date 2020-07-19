State-run pools adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols to keep swimmers safe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a lot of ways that people in western Massachusetts to find a way to stay cool on a hot day like Sunday.

While some cities, including Springfield, closed their pools for the summer due to COVID-19, state-run pools are still open with COVID-19 restrictions. Pools are requiring guests to wear masks while inside the facility and sign in with contact information.

Sarah Jane pool is one of only four state-run pools in western Massachusetts and they all have capacity limits due to COVID-19.” But pools aren’t the only way people stayed cool.

Northampton and Springfield opened cooling centers throughout the weekend for people without air conditioning to stay cool. Both cities will also open the centers on Monday, Northampton from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Springfield from noon to six p.m.

You can find information about Springfield locations at the City of Springfield’s website

And when it comes to hot summer days, Emergency Response officials say never leave children or animals unattended in cars on hot days because temperatures inside the car can get deadly.

Remember to check on your friends, family, and neighbors on hot days to make sure everyone is safe and cool.