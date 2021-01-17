State to begin vaccinating congregate care facilities

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is about to take another step in getting the COVID-19 vaccine out, by moving onto congregate care settings starting Monday.

The State’s Sheriffs Association said soon they will start vaccinating correctional staff and inmates tomorrow, but it’s not just corrections facilities.

There are roughly 94,000 people who work and live under congregate care settings. That includes shelters, group homes and residential treatment programs. All of which will be eligible to get that first dose of the vaccine tomorrow.

This stage is still under the state’s “Phase 1” vaccine distribution plan.

22News spoke with U-Mass student Nina Keith who said she’s glad to hear we’re reaching another milestone in vaccination efforts.

“We’ve seen that these places that don’t have as good access to healthcare have been hit the hardest along with people below the poverty line, they’ve been hit really really hard so I think it makes sense to get it out to those people who need it most.”



Looking ahead, the department of public health has home-based health care workers and non-COVID-19 facing health care workers listed as next on the list for the vaccine.



And the estimated timeline has the state entering “Phase 2” in February.