State to provide weekly report of COVID-19 data at colleges, universities

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of Wednesday, college and university testing data will be added to the COVID-19 weekly public health report.

The new data on the report will include number of tests, positive cases, and the percent of new cases at the colleges and universities.

Starting in mid-August, higher education institutions implemented regular testing programs with results posted on the COVID-19 Daily Dashboard.

Massachusetts continues to be a national leader in providing access to COVID-19 testing with a network of over 250 sites across the state