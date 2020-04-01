State troopers assist Springfield Police Department shortage caused by coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Massachusetts State Police deployed 16 troopers to assist the Springfield Police Department due to officers currently in quarantine.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, the goal of state police assistance is to provide immediate response to emergencies and calls for service to help protect those within the area. Troopers that were deployed were re-assigned from positions in various state police investigative units.

During a COVID-19 meeting Mayor Sarno hosted on Monday, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said four Springfield officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering. Clapprood also mentioned the department was down 23 officers, 12 of which were waiting on test results.

“Along with Police Commissioner Clapprood, I would like to thank Governor Baker and State Police Colonel Christopher Mason for their continued cooperation and partnership – especially during this public health emergency. This addition will help augment and supplement our local police operations as we continue to initiate proactive measures to stay ahead of this ongoing COVID-19 situation. We’ve always had a great partnership between our SPD and State Police.” Mayor Sarno

Massachusetts State Police Troopers will be wearing their own uniforms and operating in marked state police vehicles. They have been given Springfield police portable radios and will be monitoring radio traffic to help assist officers when needed.

Individuals arrested by troopers will be taken to Springfield Police Department custody.