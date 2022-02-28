WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The statewide COVID-19 mask requirement for K-12 schools is over as of Monday, but not every district is letting their students take off their masks just yet.

Each individual district now is able to decide whether to continue their own mask mandate, or whether to end the requirement. Westfield is one of the local school districts where the School Committee had voted to make mask wearing voluntary, including for all extracurricular activities and athletics.

Superintendent Stephan Czaporowski says they expect members of the school community will respect individual choices on whether students or staff choose to keep wearing masks.

While the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education does still recommend the wearing of masks in some scenarios, the majority of students and staff will not be required to wear masks in schools, except in districts that have instituted their own masking requirements.

As of Monday, several districts have decided to continue their masking policy for now, including in Springfield and Amherst. In Springfield, the school mask mandate is set to continue through at least March 31.

Even if your child’s school district does not require masking in the classroom, they may still have to mask-up on the bus ride over to school.