Stay safe if you plan to travel this Thanksgiving

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving plans are on the minds of many lately and due to the COVID-19 pandemic will look a little different this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people don’t gather with anyone they don’t live with. They say celebrating at home is the best way to keep your family safe from COVID-19.

According to a recent survey by Trip Advisor, more than half of Americans still plan to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and lots of college students will be coming back home to Massachusetts for winter break.

To keep these travelers safe, Bradley International Airport is enhancing cleaning, requiring employees to wear masks, and offering COVID-19 testing on site. Travelers should also be prepared to wear a mask, use a smartphone to check in if possible, bring hand sanitizer, and fill out a travel form.

Remember if you are traveling, check the Massachusetts travel advisory list. Right now, only travelers from DC, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Washington state do not have to quarantine or test negative upon arrival in Massachusetts. That list could change within the next two weeks. If you don’t comply, you could face a $500 fine.