STCC announces virtual celebration for 2020 graduate class

STCC students walk in a procession during the 2019 Commencement held at the MassMutual Center. STCC will hold a virtual event for this year’s class. (Photo provided by STCC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College will hold a virtual celebration for the class of 2020 that will be streamed online on August 29.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the celebration will be online at 6 p.m. and the college has also invited the 2020 class to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony on June 3, 2021. The 2020 commencement that was originally scheduled for May was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each graduate will receive in the mail their diploma or certificate with a cover, a cap and tassel, the commencement program and an invitation to participate in the college’s June 3, 2021 commencement ceremony.

“We realize this has been a difficult time for our students, particularly those who are graduating and were looking forward to celebrating their academic success with families and friends. I’m proud of each and every one of them. They deserve to be celebrated – and they will be. I look forward to congratulating our graduates and honoring them at the virtual celebration.” John B. Cook, STCC President

Friends and families will be able to watch the commencement on STCC’s website. STCC President John B. Cook said a planning team is continuing to work on details of the virtual event.

Matt Gravel the Dean of Academic Initiatives who is in charge of commencement planning, said they chose a late August date for the celebration so some of the graduates can take time during the summer to complete their requirements since the public health crisis has caused a delay for some students.

Gravel is asking for the campus community to submit photos of encouragement for the graduates.