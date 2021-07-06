STCC COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers incentives to encourage public to get a shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is offering several incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The on-campus vaccine clinic opened on June 24 as part of the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, an effort by the White House and U.S. Department of Education to end the pandemic.

Dr. Shai Butler, interim vice president of advancement and external affairs, said the STCC clinic provides an opportunity for people who may be marginalized to get free, easy access to the vaccine. “We are hoping that communities of color will want to come out, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities, and take advantage of the opportunity. The college is making the vaccine accessible to all,” Butler said.

Anyone who gets the vaccine at the STCC clinic will be eligible for prizes which will be awarded through raffles.

One free class at STCC (*restrictions apply)

$50 gift cards (three raffled off each week)

STCC-themed gift items (five winners per week)

The vaccine clinic is open on Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., through July 29. Anyone interested is encouraged to make an appointment in advance through Curative. Walk-ins will be accepted.