STCC extending spring break, reducing access to campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College made the decision Tuesday to extend spring break by one week in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The school’s spring break will be extended through to March 30th and will also be closed to the public.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the college is taking the following precautions:

To reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, the college will be closed to the public from March 17 through March 22. Additionally, all access to campus will be via the main entrance on Federal Street; all other gates will be closed. Campus will again be deep cleaned this coming weekend.

Furthermore, STCC will establish minimum staffing levels for this week and for the spring break extension. Massachusetts community colleges are fully committed to maximizing remote work, teaching and learning opportunities for the foreseeable future as administrators seek to ensure the health and safety of students, employees and communities.

Under curtailment, hours of the Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (Building 19) will be reduced, and all services will cease at 5 p.m. this week and next.

STCC continues to offer essential support services to students, including the Center for Access Services (CAS) and the Ram Cupboard, a food pantry for students in need.

To promote social distancing and related practices encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gatherings of any kind on campus that exceed 10 individuals in close quarters are canceled or otherwise postponed. This action will remain in place through March 30, or unless it is necessary to revisit or extend.

STCC will continue to make decisions informed by the most up-to-date, factual information issued by the CDC and Mass Department of Public Health. The college will provide ongoing updates at www.stcc.edu/coronavirus/