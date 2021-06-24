STCC offering prizes for COVID-19 shots during vaccine clinic every Thursday through July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is holding a vaccine clinic every Thursday through July 29.

STCC is partnering with Curative to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside the Garvey Hall entrance between Buildings 15 and 16 each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit curative.com/sites/29818/walkup to schedule an appointment.

Participants will be eligible for prizes:

One free class at STCC (*restrictions apply)

$50 gift cards (three raffled off each week)

STCC-themed gift items (five winners per week)

“We are pleased to join the College Vaccine Campus Challenge,” Cook said. “We are doing this for every student, faculty, and staff member at our college. STCC is taking the pledge and committing to action. Get the COVID-19 vaccine. Let’s put the pandemic behind us.”