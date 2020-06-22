STCC receives donation to support students facing food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College received an additional donation from Stop and Shop to support an emergency food pantry to help students facing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to STCC spokesperson Jim Danko, Stop and Shop made a $1,000 donation to the Ram Cupboard for the “summer relief” program. Stop and Shop has made previous donations to the food pantry, so the latest gift brings the total to $13,500.

“We sincerely appreciate the generous support from Stop & Shop. This gift comes to us during challenging times. Many of our students have been struggling financially through the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation will help put food on their tables,” said Denise Hurst, Vice President of Advancement and External Affairs at STCC.

According to Danko, the STCC Center for Access Services works with students in need to connect them with local support agencies for assistance and mail them a Stop and Shop gift card for additional support.

Stop & Shop works with pre-schools, grade schools, and colleges to ensure that students have access to food.