Step 2 of Phase 3 begins Monday in low-risk communities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Step 2 of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening beings Monday for lower-risk communities.

Lower risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a “red” community in any of the last three weekly DPH weekly reports.

Indoor performance and indoor venues will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people. Fitting rooms will be allowed to open in all retail stores.

Gyms, museum and libraries are allowed to increase their capacity to 50 percent. Trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag will also be permitted to open and capacity will increase to 50 percent.

Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 100 people in lower risk, Step 2 communities. For communities that have to stay in Step 1 due to their current or past “red” status, they will have a limit of 50 people.

For all communities, outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people. The limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities as well.