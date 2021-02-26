Step 2 of phase 3 in Massachusetts’ reopening plan starts Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker announced Thursday that Massachusetts will move into step two of phase 3 of the state’s re-opening plan starting Monday, March 1.

On Monday, roller rinks, as well as trampoline parks, obstacle courses, and laser tag can open at 50%.

The Governor originally moved forward to this step in early October but reverted back to step 1 just two months later following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Just 21 days after this step begins, the state plans to move forward to step one of Phase 4 on March 22nd. This means Indoor and outdoor stadiums like the MassMutual Center, arenas and ballparks can all open with a 12% capacity limit.

Although AIC Hockey will just miss being able to have fans at the MassMutual Center this season, Head Coach Eric Lang said the announcement is a sign of moving in the right direction.

Also starting Monday, restaurants will be able to return to full capacity and host live music.