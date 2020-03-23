Stop and Shop donates $1 Million to support food banks as demand increases

QUINCY, Mass (WWLP) – Stop and Shop is donating $1 million to help support its regional food bank partners as they face increased demand due to the impact of COVID-19.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the donation will support the food banks as they assist small business workers, children without access to school meals, older people who are at risk, and existing clients who face food insecurity daily.
The donation will be divided between the following 13 regional food bank partners:
- Greater Boston Food Bank
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank
- Worcester County Food Bank
- Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
- Food Bank of CT
- Foodshare
- Food Bank for Westchester County
- Food Bank of the Hudson Valley
- Fulfill
- Food Bank for NYC
- Community FoodBank of NJ
- Long Island Cares
- Island Harvest
“The effect of coronavirus is far more than physical; its having an economic impact on families and their ability to put food and other necessities on the table. This donation will help our food bank partners across the Northeast who let us know they’re in need of cash to support the vital work they are doing in our communities to ensure access to food.”– Gordon Reid, President of Stop and Shop