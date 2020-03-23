Stop and Shop donates $1 Million to support food banks as demand increases

QUINCY, Mass (WWLP) – Stop and Shop is donating $1 million to help support its regional food bank partners as they face increased demand due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the donation will support the food banks as they assist small business workers, children without access to school meals, older people who are at risk, and existing clients who face food insecurity daily.

The donation will be divided between the following 13 regional food bank partners:

Greater Boston Food Bank

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Worcester County Food Bank

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Food Bank of CT

Foodshare

Food Bank for Westchester County

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Fulfill

Food Bank for NYC

Community FoodBank of NJ

Long Island Cares

Island Harvest