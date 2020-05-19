Stop and Shop giving away free seed pods to teach kids how to grow plants during pandemic

(WWLP) – Starting May 28, Stop and Shops in Massachusetts are giving away free seed pods and activity books to teach kids how to grow their own vegetables and herbs while staying at home.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Grow and Learn Program will go until June 11 and will feature 20 different varieties of vegetables and herbs. The seed pods will be available by the indoor or outdoor floral displays for customers to take as they exit Stop and Shop locations across Massachusetts.

Stop and Shop launched the program to help give parents a creative way to educate their kids while keeping them busy and entertained while homeschooling.

“We know many parents have had to take on the role of teachers while at home, and we’re excited to offer this fun educational activity for families to enjoy together. The Grow & Learn program is a no-cost way to teach kids about how the fresh produce they see in our stores is grown,” Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop said.

Customers will also be able to track the progress of their seedlings with Stop & Shop’s Grow & Learn app where kids can watch their plants come to life. The app also offers tips and tricks, and recipes that kids can make with the vegetables and herbs when they grow.