Stop hoarding! Not every store is lacking supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are still stocking up over fears of coronavirus.

State and federal officials are urging Americans to stop hoarding and to purchase only what you need. Despite the pictures on social media of empty shelves- not every store is lacking the essentials.

Long lines snaked around the building. Costco in Springfield is one of the few stores still open, but with restrictions.

“Once you get in, it’s not like any other Friday night,” said Larisa Krutov of Monson. “There’s very few people there. The shelves are stocked. You can get everything you want.”

The long line was due to Costco’s new coronavirus prevention procedures. The wholesale retailer posted on its website and social media this week that they’re limiting the number of members inside the store at one given time.

Social distancing.

They’re also putting a limit on the sale of certain items. Costco joins other big-box retailers in ramping up protocols in sanitizing surfaces, like shopping cart handles, merchandise shelves, and checkout counters.

Meanwhile, other retailers are shutting down.

The TJX Company is closing all of its stores, including locations in western Massachusetts, for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and HomeGoods will be closed until further notice, according to the company.

“People are kind of aware of what’s going on. Everybody keeping distance,” said Krutov. “Nobody is talking to anybody. So, it was a wonderful experience.”

A new reality for shoppers, less of everything, fewer choices, pack your patients.