Stop & Shop campaign raises over $1.3M to support food banks during pandemic

QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop and Shop’s 30 annual Food for Friends campaign has raised more than $1.3 million that will be used toward 13 regional food banks in the Northeast to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Stop and Shop have also made a $1 million donation to support the 13 regional food bank partners as they work to help those who struggle with food insecurity during this time.

Food for Friends donation program is launched every year in Stop and Shop stores within Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey where customers are able to donate at checkout. Because of COVID-19, Stop and Shop extended the campaign this year to the end of May.

President of Stop and Shop Gordon Reid shared how grateful she is that customers are helping support food banks during the pandemic. “The response from our customers shows that any size contribution can add up to make a meaningful impact in our communities,” Reid added.

The funds raised will be distributed to the following food banks: