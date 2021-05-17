Stop & Shop pharmacies offer Pfizer vaccine to customers age 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced that select pharmacy locations across the Northeast are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Stop & Shop pharmacy was previously providing the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines since January 2021. 

Customers should visit the Stop & Shop COVID-19 website for information on specific vaccine availability near them. 

On May 12 the CDC authorized expanded use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 12 and older, and United States PREP Acts authorizes Stop & Shop’s qualified pharmacists to administer vaccines to this expanded age group.

Stop & Shop will also require patients under 16 to be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or authorized representative to be vaccinated. Written consent from a parent or guardian is required for a Stop & Shop pharmacist to administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 12 to 18. 

Vaccine availability varies by store and availability for walk-ins will be determined by store supply levels.

