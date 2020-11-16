Stop & Shop pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccine at no cost

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shops in Massachusetts has signed up to administer COVID-19 vaccines, once they are approved for use in the U.S.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Stop & Shop, the partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is designed to help provide access to the vaccine across the country quickly and efficiently. Stop & Shop is going to make the vaccines available at its 250+ pharmacy locations at no cost to customers across the Northeast.

“We’re proud to do our part in the fight against COVID-19 by joining this critical effort led by HHS – and by making the vaccines accessible for our customers as soon as safe and effective options become available,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “This move to become an early provider is part of our commitment to be a trusted health resource within our communities.”

In addition to providing COVID-vaccines in the future, Stop & Shop offers flu shots, shingles and pneumonia vaccines.

To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit https://stopandshop.com/pharmacy.