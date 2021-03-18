Stop & Shop to give COVID-19 vaccines to residents in need

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop is teaming up with several housing authorities across western Massachusetts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of residents starting Thursday.
According to a news release sent to 22News, a total of 100 residents and staff members will be vaccinated, adding to the already 300+ residents that have been vaccinated by Stop & Shop Pharmacists since March 9.
Stop & Shop pharmacists will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the following housing authorities this month:
- Falcetti Towers at 475 Maple St in Holyoke
- Rosary Towers at 21 Bowers St in Holyoke
- Residence at Mill 10 on 68 State St in Ludlow
- Westfield Housing Authority at 12 Alice Burke Way in Westfield
- Springfield Housing Authority at 60 Congress St in Springfield
- Southwick Housing Authority at 12 Depot St in Southwick
Since residents and staff of public and private low income and affordable senior housing are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1, a team of Stop & Shop pharmacists and pharmacy technicians will travel door-to-door and be stationed at clinic sites to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Holyoke, Springfield, Westfield, and Ludlow.
Stop & Shop will continue administering vaccines to Housing Authority residents throughout the month of March.