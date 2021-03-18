Stop & Shop to give COVID-19 vaccines to residents in need

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop is teaming up with several housing authorities across western Massachusetts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of residents starting Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a total of 100 residents and staff members will be vaccinated, adding to the already 300+ residents that have been vaccinated by Stop & Shop Pharmacists since March 9.

Stop & Shop pharmacists will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the following housing authorities this month:

Falcetti Towers at 475 Maple St in Holyoke

Rosary Towers at 21 Bowers St in Holyoke

Residence at Mill 10 on 68 State St in Ludlow

Westfield Housing Authority at 12 Alice Burke Way in Westfield

Springfield Housing Authority at 60 Congress St in Springfield

Southwick Housing Authority at 12 Depot St in Southwick

Since residents and staff of public and private low income and affordable senior housing are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1, a team of Stop & Shop pharmacists and pharmacy technicians will travel door-to-door and be stationed at clinic sites to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Holyoke, Springfield, Westfield, and Ludlow.

Stop & Shop will continue administering vaccines to Housing Authority residents throughout the month of March.