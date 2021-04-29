Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College closed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing location at Holyoke Community College is closed Thursday.

According to the Holyoke Board of Health, the site located at the Holyoke Community College is closed due to inclement weather and will be reopened for its regular schedule Friday.

Afternoon highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 60s. It will be raining most of the afternoon and evening. Tonight, rain tapers off late with lows in the low 50s. There’s another chance for patchy fog.

The drive-up site at HCC is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The walk-up site located at 310 Appleton Street is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.