Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site in Springfield closed for Christmas, New Year holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed several days over the next two weeks for the holidays.

According to Springfield AMR, the testing site will be closed on the following days due to lab closures:

Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24

Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1

Hours at the Eastfield Mall location will be slightly adjusted on Wednesday, December 23 and Wednesday, December 30 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Typical hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will resume for December 26 to December 29 and then after New Year’s Day.

Springfield residents will be able to receive a free at-home COVID-19 testing kit from any Springfield library locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.