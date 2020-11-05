Stop the Spread: Free COVID-19 test site at Springfield Central High School Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Central High School in Springfield is open Thursday.

Transformation Healthcare will be available to test Massachusetts residents from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1840 Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield. No appointment is necessary and test results will be available by calling 617-765-0176.

To help ‘Stop the Spread‘, the testing program is set up in several sites in Massachusetts that include Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Springfield, Winthrop, and Worcester.

Massachusetts residents from any community can get tested at one of the Stop the Spread locations for free and do not need to have any symptoms. To find a free ‘Stop the Spread’ testing site in Massachusetts visit Mass.gov.

Western Massachusetts COVID-19 Test Sites

Holyoke:Free COVID-19 test site at Holyoke Community College changes traffic pattern

Transformative Healthcare

Holyoke Community College: 3032 Homestead Ave. – Drive-through Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tues, Thurs 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Holyoke Veterans Benefits Dept.: Parking lot across from 310 Appleton St. – Walk-up Mon, Wed, Fri 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Springfield:

American Medical Response

Eastfield Mall: 1655 Boston Rd.: Drive-through Daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pre-register

595 Cottage St.: By appointment only, pull-up curbside testing Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1-833-267-2684



Transformation Healthcare