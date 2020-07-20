Strawberry season still successful this year despite dry weather, coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s an annual tradition for many local western Massachusetts families, the few weeks in June for picking fresh strawberries.

The pick-your-own strawberry season is finished for now, but despite dry weather conditions affecting the strawberries, and the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was still successful for two local farms.

Upinngil Farm said they rotated fields so there was at least 48 hours between pickings, and they had plenty of space for families to properly social distance. Many were grateful for something fun to do while the state was not quite yet fully open.

“People were out there everyday… we definitely used precautions. We asked everyone to wear masks which was not pleasant because it was hot. But…people did wear masks. Sanitizer right in front for them to use out there,” Sorrel Hatch, the Farm Manager, told 22News.

Red Fire Farm in Granby was also open for strawberry picking this year, with a hand-washing sink in their farm store, and visitors wearing masks.

“When we first opened the fields for folks, there was a lot of ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’ for being here and having a place where you can bring your family and do something fun and get good tasty berries,” Sarah Voiland, the owner of Red Fire Farm, told 22News.

Strawberry season is a short one here in Massachusetts, only lasting two to three weeks in the month of June.