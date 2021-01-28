Struggles people are having booking COVID-19 vaccine appointment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the vaccine program in the state expands with more sites many people are having trouble actually getting an appointment.

22News checked each county and right now the Eastfield Mall has hundreds of spots open for next week that opened around 9:00 a.m., for those eligible. But 22News tracked the spots over the course of an hour, and they’re filling up quickly, hundreds booked in just an hour.

Baystate Health Whitney Avenue vaccine center in Holyoke also had available appointments.

In Hampshire County there were no appointments at any location, same thing in Franklin County. Two locations in Berkshire County had available spots.

22News spoke with one woman who struggled to find a location to help sign her parents up for the vaccine.

“It was only the first day everybody was trying to get on there. But again, if you don’t have somebody to advocate for you, I feel bad for these people.” Susan Malinoski

Since speaking with Susan, we were able to help get her parents an appointment.

The Hatfield and Rivermills Council on Aging as well as West Springfield Senior Center are also offering assistance with vaccine sign-ups. In Northampton, they’re offering help to people struggling with online COVID-19 vaccine signup.

The health department says to call 413-587-1219 leave a detailed message, and someone from the department will get back to you within two days.