Student Prince & the Fort Restaurant begins annual Oktoberfest celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Student Prince & the Fort Restaurant in Springfield has begun its annual Oktoberfest celebrations with a soft opening on Fort Street.

Called “The Mighty Oktoberfest on Fort Street!” The Student Prince invited patrons to “come raise a boot of beer,” enjoy food and live music.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and Springfield being raised to high risk for COVID-19 spread, the restaurant is taking further precautions to ensure a fun and safe environment for guests and workers.

That includes patrons must wear a mask when away from their table, and social distancing of 6-feet must be maintained, which includes no dancing.

22News spoke with Andy Yee, co-owner of the Student Prince. He said that downtown Springfield businesses need all the support that they can get during the pandemic.

“It’s very important to downtown Springfield, working with the administration of Mayor Sarno that has been very important in permitting us to doing what we are doing right now,” said Yee. “You know we are bringing safe entertainment back to downtown Springfield.”

The Mighty Oktoberfest’s official kickoff will be Friday, October 9, that is when the ceremonial keg will be tapped. Make sure to purchase tickets if you want to attend any of the Oktoberfest events.