Summer camps to open in Massachusetts

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer camps will be allowed to operate this coming summer as part of the Phase 4 reopening guidance in Massachusetts.

According to Governor Baker’s announcement last Thursday, overnight summer camps are part of Phase 4 to make a return. Overnight camps were unable to open this past summer so they’ve been closed for about a year.

The Boys Scouts of America looks forward to serving young people again this summer with more vaccinations and warm weather ahead. They are already making plans for their first week of camp in early July. New this year, anyone is welcome to attend not just scout units.

The Horace Moses Scout Reservation in Russell is taking reservations for individual campers or even the entire family for day and overnight programs.

Also effective on March 22, gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.