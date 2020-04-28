Summer plans may be affected due to high COVID-19 case numbers in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Although COVID-19 case numbers are showing signs of hope in the state, social distancing and business shutdowns may last a few more months.

On Monday, Governor Baker announced that he will not re-open the state until data shows it’s safe to do so and that could likely take some time. White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that social distancing will likely be with us through the summer.

This means many summer activities like cookouts and sports might not be able to happen. Almost 20 states have plans to re-open businesses in some capacity next week. However, since Massachusetts has some of the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the country, you should be ready for your summer plans to be affected.